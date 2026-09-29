Madison Beer Shares New Details About 'Very Cute' Justin Herbert Proposal

Madison Beer is detailing why Justin Herbert's proposal was extra special.

The Locket singer, 27, shared new details about her relationship with the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback, including how his proposal this summer marked a full-circle moment in their relationship, during a recent Twitch livestream, per People. According to videos of the stream shared online, Beer revealed that while she and Herbert announced their engagement on July 28, the actual proposal took place two days earlier on the first anniversary of when they became "official."

"So last July 26, he asked me to be his girlfriend and this one he asked me to be his wife," she said. "Very cute. My heart can't take it. Honestly, it makes me want to cry whenever I talk about it. But it was our one-year of being official. We had been together, obviously, before he asked me to be his girlfriend, but it was on our official one-year anniversary."

Beer called the moment Herbert popped the question "magical," and added, "It was amazing. I don't really know what to say other than I'm really, really excited and I feel really lucky to be marrying such an incredible person, and I can't believe it."

The "bittersweet" singer also gushed over how "very, very lucky" and "excited" she feels to find the love she has "dreamed of" and hopes others can find similar joy.

"I encourage every single person to find someone that they feel this way about because that's what you deserve. That's what everyone deserves," she said. "And yeah, it's out there for everyone. I firmly believe that."