Magic Mountain Closes X2 Coaster After Injury, Death Claims

Six Flags Magic Mountain, located near Los Angeles, has announced the permanent closure of its X2 rollercoaster following a series of serious injuries and a wrongful death claim. The decision comes after the ride was shut down in early July due to two incidents where riders sustained traumatic brain injuries. One of these incidents involved 40-year-old Pamela Guillen, who required emergency brain surgery after a ride on July 5, and 25-year-old Naomi Greer-Wilkinson, who remains in a coma following a similar incident days later.

The ride, known for its intense drops and rotating seats, has been linked to multiple injuries and fatalities since its debut as X in 2002. It was later revamped and reopened as X2 in 2008. In 2022, 22-year-old Christopher Hawley died from a traumatic brain injury after riding X2, leading to a lawsuit that was recently settled.

According to Theme Park Insider, the ride's history of issues has drawn national attention and prompted an ongoing investigation by the State of California. Despite consistently passing safety tests, the park's president, Brian Oerding, cited both safety concerns and declining guest attendance as reasons for the closure.

The decision to close X2 marks the end of a controversial chapter for Magic Mountain, which has been a leader in introducing innovative and record-setting rides. However, with mounting legal expenses and safety concerns, the park has opted to retire the ride permanently.