McDonald's Launches New Media Network

By iHeartRadio

September 29, 2026

McDonald's Reports 14 Percent Revenue Increase In Third Quarter Earnings
Photo: Brandon Bell / Getty Images News / Getty Images

McDonald's has initiated a pilot program for a new advertising network called the McDonald's Media Network. This trial is currently running at 450 company-owned locations across the United States. The network features ads on drive-thru menu boards that appear after customers place their orders. The company plans to expand this initiative to include self-service kiosks and other digital screens, aiming to generate $1 billion in revenue from this venture.

The move comes as McDonald's is investing $8.5 billion through 2036 to modernize its restaurants and enhance its technology. This includes adopting artificial intelligence (AI) to improve order accuracy and drive-thru efficiency. According to Yahoo Tech, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski stated, "We've got a number of teams looking at how we can use AI to deliver an even better experience for our customers and for our crew members."

The fast-food giant is following in the footsteps of other major retailers like Amazon and Walmart, who have already tapped into digital advertising to boost their revenues. McDonald's is also working with Google Cloud to integrate AI applications across its global operations, as reported by TheStreet. The company aims to address common drive-thru issues, such as long wait times and order inaccuracies, by leveraging technology.

As McDonald's continues to embrace AI, the company hopes to streamline operations and enhance the customer experience. The McDonald's Media Network is expected to play a significant role in this transformation, potentially setting a new standard for advertising in the fast-food industry.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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