Medicare Unveils 2027 Rates: Premiums Adjust

Millions of Medicare enrollees could see changes in their premiums for 2027, with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announcing adjustments to both Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans. The average Medicare Advantage premium is set to decrease to $12 a month, down from approximately $14.37 this year. However, those enrolled in stand-alone Part D drug plans will experience a slight increase, with premiums rising by less than a dollar to about $36 a month.

Medicare plans are required to notify enrollees of these changes by Saturday (September 30), and the open enrollment period will run from October 15 to December 7. During this time, beneficiaries can switch Medicare Advantage plans, change Part D prescription drug plans, or transition between Medicare Advantage and Original Medicare. Coverage selections made during this period will take effect on January 1, 2027.

Experts emphasize the importance of reviewing coverage details, including premiums, drug lists, and provider networks, before making a decision for 2027. Louise Norris, a health policy analyst, advises beneficiaries to be vigilant about changes, as premiums, out-of-pocket costs, and plan availability can vary annually.

The 2027 updates also include changes to Medicare costs and adjustments to Part D drug costs, with the annual out-of-pocket threshold increasing to $2,400. Medicare Advantage plans may also adjust their benefit packages, potentially affecting supplemental offerings like dental or vision allowances.

Beneficiaries should pay attention to plan-specific coverage requirements, as medications may require prior authorization or other steps before being covered. With changes in prescription drug pricing rules, it is crucial to check the drug list before the year begins to avoid unexpected costs.

For more information on Medicare enrollment, Medicare Advantage, Part D, and Medigap coverage, visit medicareresources.org.