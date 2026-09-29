Megan Thee Stallion, KATSEYE, Megan Moroney & More To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

By Sarah Tate

September 29, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Victoria's Secret has just unveiled the star-powered lineup for its 2026 fashion show.

On Tuesday (September 29), Victoria's Secret announced the performers for the iconic fashion show taking place in Los Angeles on October 18. As is the case for the past couple years, the lineup is once again all women, with Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, Megan Moroney and KATSEYE set to take the stage and set the scene for the runway.

EVP and Chief Creative Officer of Victoria's Secret & Pink Adam Selman spoke to People about the changes to this year's show, including making the switch to the west coast after the past two years in New York city.

"I wanted this to be bigger and bolder than last year, and we couldn't find a space in New York that could house all the things that we wanted to do," he said. "It was a fun new challenge of like, okay, this is a different side of Americana and this sort of idea of the American dream, and I'm calling this year Fandemonium."

The 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will be available to stream on YouTube and across the brand's social media channels started at 4:30 p.m. PT.

Megan Thee StallionMegan MoroneyKATSEYETate McRae
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