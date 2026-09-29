Some fans believe Meg is sneak-dissing GloRilla amid the rising tension between them. The "Wanna Be" rappers collaborated in the studio and traveled the country together during Meg's "Hot Girl Summer Tour" in 2024. Their fallout reportedly began last year when GloRilla shared an Instagram Story that coincidentally had a Tory Lanez song in it. Back in June, GloRilla seemingly addressed their issues on her collaboration with Pooh Shiesty. Fans believe Glo was referring to Meg with lines in "MANE" like "ho tried to lil' suh me, I passed her" and "victim-playin'-ass ho, stop cappin'."



"Tina Snow Freestyle" dropped over a month after Megan Thee Stallion announced the plans for her upcoming album. The project, which is reportedly called ACT: III: HOUSE OF TINA, is the third installment of her MEGAN album trilogy. She's already released songs like "Whenever" and "LOVER GIRL," but neither a final tracklist nor a release date has been confirmed.



Watch the entire music video for "Tina Snow Freestyle" below.

