Megan Thee Stallion Returns With ‘Tina Tuesday Freestyle’ Ahead Of Album
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion has revived "Tina Snow" to serve up some bone-chilling bars ahead of her anticipated album.
On Tuesday, September 29, the Houston native delivered her first "Tina Snow Freestyle" as promised. Tina hops on Buddah Bless' latest instrumental and seemingly chin-checks a fellow hitmaker without naming any names.
"They bringin' up hits, you b***hes should duck," she raps. "Passin' who up? In reference to what?/Like I'm a planet, I keep me a son/The b***h is a kid, but I'm fully goated/Put n***as in limbo, I'm top of the totem/I turn b***hes bi when I put on this polar/I let 'em have summer 'cause Tina is colder."
Some fans believe Meg is sneak-dissing GloRilla amid the rising tension between them. The "Wanna Be" rappers collaborated in the studio and traveled the country together during Meg's "Hot Girl Summer Tour" in 2024. Their fallout reportedly began last year when GloRilla shared an Instagram Story that coincidentally had a Tory Lanez song in it. Back in June, GloRilla seemingly addressed their issues on her collaboration with Pooh Shiesty. Fans believe Glo was referring to Meg with lines in "MANE" like "ho tried to lil' suh me, I passed her" and "victim-playin'-ass ho, stop cappin'."
"Tina Snow Freestyle" dropped over a month after Megan Thee Stallion announced the plans for her upcoming album. The project, which is reportedly called ACT: III: HOUSE OF TINA, is the third installment of her MEGAN album trilogy. She's already released songs like "Whenever" and "LOVER GIRL," but neither a final tracklist nor a release date has been confirmed.
Watch the entire music video for "Tina Snow Freestyle" below.