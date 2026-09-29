MLB's Wild Card Series Open Today

Major League Baseball's postseason kicks off today with the start of the Wild Card Series. The best-of-three format will feature exciting matchups as teams vie for a spot in the Division Series. The National League East champion Atlanta Braves will host the Philadelphia Phillies at 2 p.m. ET, followed by the American League West-winning Houston Astros taking on the Chicago White Sox at 5 p.m. ET. Later in the evening, the Boston Red Sox will face off against their archrivals, the New York Yankees, at 8 p.m. ET. The day will conclude with the San Diego Padres entertaining the Chicago Cubs at 10 p.m. ET.

The Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Milwaukee Brewers have earned byes into the Division Series, allowing them to rest and prepare for their upcoming matchups. As the postseason begins, each of the 12 teams has a chance to achieve the ultimate goal: a World Series championship.

The road to the World Series is filled with high stakes and intense competition. According to MLB.com, the Wild Card Series marks the beginning of this thrilling journey. The series will test each team's resilience and ability to perform under pressure.

Fans can follow the action and stay updated on their favorite players' performances through various platforms.