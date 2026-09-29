NFL Requests DHS Remove Unauthorized Brian Dawkins Video

The National Football League (NFL) has asked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to remove a social media video featuring Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins. The video, posted on Sunday (September 27), shows Dawkins' pregame walkout and highlights of his career, accompanied by the caption "Our time has come." This was in response to claims of a "huge migrant caravan" approaching the U.S. border.

The NFL, known for its strict copyright policies, did not authorize the use of Dawkins' footage. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the league's request for DHS to take down the video. Dawkins himself expressed disapproval, tweeting that he did not give permission for his image to be used by DHS.

The DHS statement mentioned that the U.S. Border Patrol is "actively tracking" a group of migrants from Honduras, using football terminology to describe their efforts. However, the statement did not address the NFL's request to remove the video. As of Monday evening, the video remained online.

Dawkins, a former Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos player, retired in 2011 after a 16-season career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. The NFL's request is part of a broader pattern of the league protecting its content. In March, the White House posted a video combining NFL highlights with other footage, which remains online.

This incident is not the first time DHS has used sports imagery in its posts. In 2025, DHS referenced IndyCar driver Pato O'Ward in a post about an immigration detention center, which also sparked controversy.