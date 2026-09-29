Padres Place Musgrove On Wild Card Roster

The San Diego Padres have added veteran pitcher Joe Musgrove to their roster for the National League Wild Card Series against the Chicago Cubs. This move marks Musgrove's return to Major League Baseball nearly two years after his last appearance, following Tommy John surgery in October 2024.

Musgrove, now 33 years old, encountered several setbacks during his recovery but is expected to contribute to the Padres' bullpen during the series. His return is a significant development for the Padres, who are looking to strengthen their pitching lineup as they enter the postseason.

Musgrove's journey back to the mound has been challenging. In August, he pitched in a Single-A game as part of his rehabilitation process, indicating progress in his recovery. The decision to include him on the Wild Card roster underscores the Padres' confidence in his readiness to compete at a high level once again.

As the Padres face off against the Cubs, Musgrove's experience and skill could play a crucial role in their postseason campaign. The team is hopeful that his presence will bolster their chances of advancing further in the playoffs.