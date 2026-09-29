Pope Leo Warns AI Risks Should Be Taken Seriously

Pope Leo XIV has urged that warnings about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence (AI) should be heeded. Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane on his return to Rome from France, the Pontiff emphasized that concerns raised by experts regarding AI are not "fake news." This statement directly contradicts President Trump's dismissal of AI safety concerns as a hoax.

The Pope's comments come ahead of a significant meeting at the White House, where President Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson will host a summit with tech leaders, including Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and heads of Anthropic, OpenAI, and Nvidia. The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday (September 29), aims to discuss the future of AI and the potential need for regulatory measures.

Pope Leo's remarks underscore the growing divide between political leaders and experts on the issue of AI safety. While some, like President Trump, view the concerns as exaggerated, others, including the Pope, believe they warrant serious consideration. The Pontiff's statement aligns with the views of many AI experts who warn about the technology's potential to disrupt society if left unchecked.

As the world continues to grapple with the rapid advancements in AI technology, the upcoming White House summit may play a crucial role in shaping future policies and regulations surrounding AI development and deployment.