Quavo Appears To Reveal His First Child In New Album Teaser
By Tony M. Centeno
September 29, 2026
It looks like Quavo may have confirmed he's now a father ahead of his anticipated album.
On Monday, September 28, the Atlanta native shared a "short film" for his upcoming LP, Qrömelife. In the clip, Quavo dozes off inside an empty home with packed-up boxes. After he falls asleep, the rapper's entire music career flashes before his eyes, from his early beginnings with Migos and the death of his nephew TakeOff to the making of his new album, executive produced by Pharrell Williams. When he wakes up, he has a beautiful baby girl in his arms.
"And always remember, you do it for the fam," Quavo says at the end.
This is Quavo's first child. He didn't reveal any other details, like the baby girl's name or age. Some fans believe Quavo and his girlfriend, Erica Fontaine, welcomed their daughter in late 2024. Supporters began to suspect Quavo and Erica had a baby after the rapper shared a video of himself boarding a private jet that cuts off right after an infant is heard crying in the background. Quavo quickly deleted the video, but fans saved the evidence. Shortly after the teaser was posted, Fontaine shared a photo of herself with their daughter on her Instagram Stories.
Quavo shared the good news just days before his new album is scheduled to drop. Qrömelife contains 14 new songs, including previously released singles like "Havvin" and his latest collaboration with T.I., "Backwards." It also features new songs with Offset, Pharrell, Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Future, Lil Baby, Yung Miami and Justin Timberlake. Qrömelife drops this Friday, October 2.
Congratulations to Quavo and Erica Fontaine!