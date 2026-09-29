Quavo Appears To Reveal His First Child In New Album Teaser

It looks like Quavo may have confirmed he's now a father ahead of his anticipated album.



On Monday, September 28, the Atlanta native shared a "short film" for his upcoming LP, Qrömelife. In the clip, Quavo dozes off inside an empty home with packed-up boxes. After he falls asleep, the rapper's entire music career flashes before his eyes, from his early beginnings with Migos and the death of his nephew TakeOff to the making of his new album, executive produced by Pharrell Williams. When he wakes up, he has a beautiful baby girl in his arms.



"And always remember, you do it for the fam," Quavo says at the end.