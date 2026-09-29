RAYE Sets The Record Straight On Romance Rumors With Michael B. Jordan

RAYE is setting the record straight about her rumored romance with Michael B. Jordan.

Extra caught up with the "WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!" singer, 28, on the red carpet of the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (September 27) where she was asked about the speculation that she and the Sinners actor, 39, had sparked a romance after a theme park outing last month.

RAYE denied the rumors and teased a forthcoming professional collaboration with the Oscar winner instead, though she can't share more details about the mystery project at the moment, per People.

"I'm technically not allowed to talk about it because I might get in trouble," she said, however she denied the rumors and clarified that her outing with Jordan was just friends spending time together. "No, we're just friends who like roller coasters."

The British musician and the Creed star sparked romance rumors in August after they were seen together on rides at Six Flags in Los Angeles; however, sources at the time said they were "just friends" and were working together professionally. Insiders told TMZ that RAYE was reportedly working on the soundtrack for a project that Jordan is involved in and they were spending time together outside of the studio.