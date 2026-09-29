Red Sox Ace Available From Bullpen

By iHeartRadio

September 29, 2026

Boston Red Sox v Washington Nationals
Photo: Mitchell Layton / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet is set to return to action during the American League Wild Card Series, with manager Chad Tracy confirming his availability from the bullpen. Crochet, who has been sidelined since April due to shoulder inflammation, recently showcased his readiness by touching the mid-90s during two live batting practice sessions.

According to MassLive, Tracy emphasized that while Crochet won't pitch in regular-season games, his inclusion in the postseason roster remains a strategic consideration. The Red Sox, who have already secured a playoff spot, are keen on leveraging Crochet's skills to bolster their bullpen during the critical best-of-three series.

Crochet's recovery has been closely monitored, with Yahoo Sports reporting his confidence in contributing to the team's playoff push. The Red Sox are taking a cautious approach, ensuring Crochet's full health before deploying him. Tracy mentioned that Crochet's role might vary, potentially involving short-inning appearances or even serving as an opener if needed.

The Red Sox's decision to utilize Crochet from the bullpen comes at a crucial time, as the team aims to capitalize on his talent to enhance their postseason performance. As Sports Illustrated notes, Crochet's return adds a significant weapon to Boston's arsenal, providing flexibility and depth in their pitching strategy. The Red Sox will face the New York Yankees on Tuesday (September 29), marking the beginning of their playoff journey.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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