Rubio: "Foreign Actor" Tied To Alleged Terror Plot At UK Base

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed that a "foreign actor" was involved in an alleged terror plot targeting a UK airbase used by the US military. On Monday night (September 28), Rubio told Fox News that "what happened this weekend was a very serious threat," and one that "clearly involved the hands of a foreign actor." The incident occurred near the Fairford airbase in western England, where U.S. bombers have been conducting missions against Iran.

Five unidentified men were arrested close to the base on Sunday (September 27). However, they were released on bail on Monday, which led to criticism from President Donald Trump. The UK has not yet publicly confirmed any foreign link to the incident, while Iran has issued a statement denying any involvement.

The alleged plot has raised concerns about security at international military bases. The situation remains tense, with ongoing investigations to determine the full extent of the threat and any potential connections to foreign entities. The UK government is expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available.