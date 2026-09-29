'Saved By The Bell' Star Dennis Haskins Dead At 75

Dennis Haskins, the actor beloved by millions for playing the bumbling but big-hearted Principal Richard Belding on the hit 1990s sitcom Saved by the Bell, has died at the age of 75. His agent confirmed the news Monday (September 28). No cause of death has been made public.

Jay Schachter, head of film and television for Stewart Talent in New York City, shared a heartfelt statement remembering his client and longtime friend. "It's a tragic loss," Schachter said. "Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I'm heartbroken."

Haskins was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where he reported for the student newspaper, performed in campus productions, and co-founded a community theater group called the Harlequins. Before acting, he worked as a music manager, agent, and concert promoter, counting Tom Jones and Gregg Allman among his clients, according to his IMDb biography.

His screen career began in 1979 with an appearance on The Dukes of Hazzard. Early roles on Magnum, P.I. and The Twilight Zone followed. His big break came when he was cast as Principal Belding on the Disney Channel series Good Morning, Miss Bliss in 1988. When NBC retooled the show and relaunched it as Saved by the Bell in 1989, Haskins came along for the ride. The series ran until 1993 and became a defining piece of pop culture for an entire generation.

Mr. Belding — firm, yet endlessly fond of his students — became one of television's most recognizable school principals. His catchphrase, "Hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?", could still draw laughs and nostalgia from fans decades later. Haskins reprised the role on Saved by the Bell: The New Class, which aired Saturday mornings on NBC from 1993 to 2000.

Beyond Bayside High, Haskins built a busy career in film and television. He appeared in Mad Men, New Girl, Hot in Cleveland, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and A Million Ways to Die in the West, among other projects.

He is survived by his son, Dustin.