Senate Approves Protect College Sports Act

The U.S. Senate has passed the Protect College Sports Act, a comprehensive bill aimed at reforming college athletics, by a 77-22 vote on Tuesday. The legislation, led by Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell, seeks to create a federal framework for athlete compensation, transfers, and eligibility, addressing the current patchwork of state laws.

The bill grants the NCAA broad federal antitrust protections and sets limits on athlete compensation for name, image, and likeness deals. It also caps agent fees at 5% and restricts schools to $50 million in annual spending on athletes. Additionally, the legislation guarantees scholarships for up to ten years after eligibility ends and allows athletes to transfer once without sitting out a season.

According to Yahoo Sports, the bill also establishes guidelines for conference realignment and sets revenue-sharing standards for major athletic programs. It aims to protect non-revenue generating sports and prohibits the consolidation of large-revenue conferences.

Despite its passage in the Senate, the bill faces opposition from various groups, including the NAACP and the AFL-CIO, who argue that it gives too much control to schools and the NCAA without adequately protecting athletes. NewsNation reports that critics, such as Senator Cory Booker, have voiced concerns about the bill's impact on athletes' bargaining power and earning potential.

The legislation now awaits consideration in the House, where it is unlikely to be addressed before the midterm recess. The Daily Evergreen notes that the bill has support from over 370 universities, but its future remains uncertain as it must pass through both chambers before becoming law.