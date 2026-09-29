Trump Unveils AI-Powered America.gov Portal

By iHeartRadio

September 29, 2026

President Trump Departs Washington For Tennessee
Photo: Aaron Schwartz / Getty Images News / Getty Images

On Tuesday (September 29), President Donald Trump introduced a new AI-powered platform, America.gov, designed to streamline interactions between Americans and the federal government. The launch event, held at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., was attended by Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and other dignitaries.

The platform aims to centralize federal information and services, allowing users to complete tasks that previously took months in just a few clicks. President Trump emphasized the efficiency and accessibility of the new system, stating that it will revolutionize how citizens engage with government services.

According to Tech Policy Press, this initiative is part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to leverage artificial intelligence in government operations. The administration believes that AI can enhance public service delivery and improve citizen engagement with government functions.

While the launch has been met with optimism, it also raises questions about data privacy and the role of AI in governance. As noted in Polsinelli's analysis, the integration of AI in government requires careful consideration of privacy concerns and ethical guidelines.

The introduction of America.gov is a significant step in the Trump administration's ongoing support for AI technology. The platform is expected to evolve and expand, offering more services and features to the public in the coming months.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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