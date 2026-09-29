Watch: Jason Newsted Pays Tribute To Cliff Burton 40 Years After Metallica Legend's Death

Jason Newsted honored Cliff Burton 40 years after the legendary Metallica bassist’s death.

Burton died in a tour bus crash in Sweden on Sept. 27, 1986. Newsted, who ultimately replaced him in the iconic band, reflected on his predecessor’s musical ability in an interview with Heavy Consequence.

“Cliff could wake up and do it,” Newsted said, explaining that Burton could effortlessly play at a level Newsted needed hours of practice to reach.

The musician recalled seeing Burton perform in 1985 and being both intimidated and inspired by what he witnessed.

“Maybe if I try really hard, I could be a tenth of as good as that,” he recalled. “I think it was inspiring, and made me want to try harder, but it was intimidating the whole time. He was that good."

Four decades later, Newsted said he especially appreciates that fans continue honoring Burton and his brief but influential career.

“Everyone continues to show such respect for his efforts,” he said, “because they were so fantastical in his brief span.”