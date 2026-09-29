Wladimir Klitschko Seeks Guardianship Of Hayden Panettiere's Estate

Wladimir Klitschko, the ex-fiancé of late actress Hayden Panettiere, has filed a petition in Los Angeles County probate court to become the temporary guardian of their daughter’s estate. He is seeking to protect the inheritance of their 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, following Panettiere’s death last month in Greenville, South Carolina.

Klitschko described his request as “urgent and essential,” expressing concern that assets from the estate might be lost, damaged, or misappropriated before a permanent representative can be appointed. The petition claims Kaya is the sole heir to Panettiere’s estate, as the actress reportedly died without a will.

Klitschko alleged that after Panettiere’s death on August 16, federal agents entered her Los Angeles home as part of an ongoing investigation and removed property belonging to the estate. He also claimed that someone previously gained unauthorized access to Panettiere’s property and may attempt to do so again, putting valuable items like designer clothing and jewelry at risk. Some of these possessions are currently in law enforcement custody, while others remain unaccounted for.

The petition further suggests that non-family members may have accessed and destroyed Panettiere’s emails. Klitschko and Panettiere had hired private security before her death, and following her passing, locks were changed and storage units relocated to protect the estate’s contents.

Klitschko is asking the court for authority to manage and safeguard all estate assets until a permanent guardian is appointed. Kaya currently lives with her father in Ukraine.

Panettiere, best known for her roles in Nashville and Heroes, died at age 36 from an accidental drug overdose, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The investigation into the source of the drugs is ongoing. The process to appoint a permanent guardian for Kaya’s estate may take several weeks.