Yankees' Judge Off Wild Card Roster

The New York Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Series without their captain, Aaron Judge. Multiple sources report that Judge was left off the roster due to a calf injury sustained two weeks ago. The 34-year-old outfielder had been working hard to return, even taking live batting practice on Monday (September 28) to demonstrate his readiness.

Judge, who has been sidelined since September 16 with a strained right calf, received a platelet-poor plasma injection on September 21. Despite his efforts to convince the team of his fitness, Yankees manager Aaron Boone indicated that Judge's return for the Wild Card Series was unlikely. Boone mentioned, "We’re planning on him not being a part of that series," according to Big Country Homepage.

Judge's absence is a significant blow for the Yankees, who have struggled without him this season. He played in only 66 games, hitting .241 with 18 homers and 41 RBIs. Despite the setback, Boone expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform, stating, "We’ve played much of the year without him and for the most part, we’ve done a pretty good job," as reported by QC Online.

Judge himself remains hopeful for a quick recovery and return, emphasizing the short window of opportunity to play baseball. He remarked, "The time I get to be a Yankee and play this game of baseball is a very short window," according to AP News.