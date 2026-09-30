50 Cent Reacts To Report About Diddy Watching His Documentary In Prison

50 Cent didn't stop there. In a separate post, he shared footage of Combs that shows him with the alleged contraband phone in his hands. The footage was shot by one of the four anonymous men from Combs' unit who shared their experiences working for the incarcerated artist. Combs allegedly paid to have men cook meals, do his laundry, and smuggle premium liquor like Hennessy into his jail cell. They also revealed intimate details about Combs' first days inside FCI Fort Dix, including an anecdote about Combs only wearing towels or boxer shorts after his showers.



"lol this fool is not gonna listen to nobody, he is the gay jhon Gotti ! @streetfightermovie," Fif wrote in the caption.



Combs' legal team didn't address the allegations directly, but they emphasized, "The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.” The 56-year-old artist appealed his conviction and sentence, but is also actively doing everything possible to reduce his time in prison. He was originally expected to be released by May 2028 but, following several updates, he's now scheduled to be released on January 21, 2028.

