50 Cent Reacts To Report About Diddy Watching His Documentary In Prison

By Tony M. Centeno

September 30, 2026

50 Cent & Diddy
Photo: Getty Images

50 Cent couldn't resist sharing his thoughts after learning that Sean "Diddy" Combs watched his docuseries in prison.

In a bombshell report NBC News aired Tuesday, September 29, the Bad Boy Records founder was accused of paying fellow inmates thousands of dollars to help him maintain a luxurious lifestyle in prison. Combs allegedly has access to a smartphone and a "jailbroken" tablet, which he uses to watch movies and documentaries, including 50 Cent's Emmy Award-winning Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning. It didn't take long for Fif to react.

"😆Hahahahaha check out my Emmy award wing doc sean Combs the Reckoning available on Netflix coming to a prison near you," he wrote. "LOL STREET FIGHTER."

50 Cent
Photo: Instagram

50 Cent didn't stop there. In a separate post, he shared footage of Combs that shows him with the alleged contraband phone in his hands. The footage was shot by one of the four anonymous men from Combs' unit who shared their experiences working for the incarcerated artist. Combs allegedly paid to have men cook meals, do his laundry, and smuggle premium liquor like Hennessy into his jail cell. They also revealed intimate details about Combs' first days inside FCI Fort Dix, including an anecdote about Combs only wearing towels or boxer shorts after his showers.

"lol this fool is not gonna listen to nobody, he is the gay jhon Gotti ! @streetfightermovie," Fif wrote in the caption.

Combs' legal team didn't address the allegations directly, but they emphasized, "The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.” The 56-year-old artist appealed his conviction and sentence, but is also actively doing everything possible to reduce his time in prison. He was originally expected to be released by May 2028 but, following several updates, he's now scheduled to be released on January 21, 2028.

50 CentDiddy
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