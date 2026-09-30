Payroll processor ADP has reported a notable increase in private sector job creation for September, with employment rising by 90,000 jobs. This figure marks a significant improvement from the revised 36,000 jobs added in August. The latest survey indicates that most of the growth occurred in the education and health services sectors, which saw an increase of 55,000 new hires. However, the financial activity sector experienced a decline, losing 16,000 jobs.

The ADP report, which tracks private hiring, is often seen as a precursor to the government's official jobs report, due to be released on Friday (October 3). According to the American Bankers Association, the August job gains were initially reported as 38,000 before being revised downward.

In September, small businesses with fewer than 50 employees added 3,000 jobs, while medium-sized businesses with 50–499 employees did not contribute to job growth. Large businesses, however, gained 34,000 jobs. ADP's report highlights the complexities of the current labor market, influenced by demographic changes, persistent inflation, and the impact of AI on jobs.

The Gainesville CEO notes that the ADP National Employment Report is a reliable measure of the labor market, based on anonymized payroll data from over 26 million private-sector employees in the United States. The report's findings provide valuable insights into employment trends and are closely watched by economists and policymakers.