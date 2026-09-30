Anne Hathaway was ready for the heat, but her doctor wasn't.The actress, who is pregnant with her third child, says she had planned to take on the Hot Ones spicy wing challenge while promoting her new thriller, Verity. Then her doctor stepped in.

"But then I got pregnant, and my doctor said I couldn't do it because I might go into early labor," Hathaway said on the Talk of the Townsends podcast.

Hathaway has more experience with Hot Ones than you might think. Verity includes a fictional Hot Ones-style scene, and Hathaway says she didn't fake the whole thing.

"We did the first three wings for real, and then I switched to dummy wings," she explained.

As for the real show, she hasn't given up. "Maybe next year," she said.

Verity is based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel and directed by Michael Showalter. Hathaway stars alongside Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, and she also served as a producer. The psychological thriller follows a famous novelist who is left unable to speak or move after a car accident. A struggling writer is hired to finish her book series and finds the novelist's secret autobiography, which reveals far darker things than anyone expected.

Verity opens in theaters Friday, October 2.

Verity is Hathaway's fifth major theatrical release of 2026. The list also includes The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Her films have grossed more than $2.5 billion worldwide this year, and she says she's thrilled to see audiences going back to theaters.