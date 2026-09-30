Arrest Made In Hit-And-Run Death Of Former Kid Actor

By iHeartRadio

September 30, 2026

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An arrest has been made in the tragic hit-and-run incident that resulted in the death of former Nickelodeon star Kianna Underwood. On Tuesday (September 29), authorities arrested Michael Griffiths, a 72-year-old man, and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, among other charges. Griffiths is believed to have been driving the vehicle that struck and killed Underwood in Brooklyn back in January.

According to police reports, Underwood was in a crosswalk when she was hit. The case has drawn significant attention due to Underwood's past as a child actor on Nickelodeon, where she gained popularity for her roles in various shows.

The arrest marks a significant development in the case, which had remained unsolved for several months. Griffiths now faces serious legal consequences, including potential imprisonment, if convicted of the charges against him.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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