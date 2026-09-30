Avalanche Lock Up Head Coach Through 2031

The Colorado Avalanche have secured the future of their head coach, Jared Bednar, by signing him to a four-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2031. This announcement comes as Bednar was entering the final year of his current contract, facing uncertainty after the Avalanche were swept out of the Western Conference Final last season.

Under Bednar's leadership, the Avalanche have become a consistent playoff contender, reaching the postseason in eight of his nine seasons. His tenure includes a memorable Stanley Cup victory in 2022, marking a high point in his coaching career with the team.

Despite last season's disappointing finish, the Avalanche have demonstrated confidence in Bednar's ability to lead the team forward. The extension reflects the organization's commitment to maintaining stability and continuity in their coaching staff.

As the Avalanche look to build on their past successes, Bednar's leadership will be crucial in navigating the challenges of the upcoming seasons. The team and its fans are hopeful that this extension will lead to more deep playoff runs and potential championship victories.