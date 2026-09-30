Carnegie Mellon Receives Record $3 Billion Gift

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) has announced a landmark donation from Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel Advisors, marking the largest gift in the history of higher education. Griffin has pledged $3 billion to the university, a move that aims to expand CMU's international reach and address pressing societal challenges. A significant portion of this donation will be used to establish a new CMU campus in Miami, where Griffin resides and operates his company.

Griffin's philanthropic activities have been noteworthy, with his recent focus shifting towards Florida. Business Insider reports that he recently donated $50 million to the University of Miami's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. This donation is part of a series of contributions Griffin has made since relocating Citadel from Chicago to Miami, citing the city's business-friendly environment.

Griffin's generous contributions have not been limited to Florida. According to Inside Philanthropy, he has donated approximately $2.3 billion to various causes, including education and healthcare. His recent decision to cut off funding to Harvard University, following concerns over the handling of antisemitic incidents, underscores his strategic approach to philanthropy.

The new CMU campus in Miami is expected to enhance the university's global presence and foster innovation in tackling societal issues. The campus will also serve as a hub for collaboration with local institutions and businesses.