Cars feeding data to tech companies

A recent study by Northeastern University and Consumer Reports reveals that most car companion apps share driver data with external companies, raising significant privacy concerns. Researchers tested 30 apps and discovered that 28 of them shared data with advertising or analytics firms. Seven apps even transmitted identifying information such as names, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), or precise locations.

Among the companies receiving this data are major tech giants like Amazon, Google, Meta, and Microsoft. Several Tesla and General Motors models were found to be linked to the most outside firms. The study highlights a growing tension between drivers' privacy and the convenience of connected car features.

David Choffnes, project lead and former director of Northeastern’s Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute, emphasized the extensive data tracking occurring in modern vehicles. According to Choffnes, "there’s a lot to be worried about" regarding how little control owners have over their data.

The study involved analyzing 21 late-model vehicles from 19 brands, along with 30 companion mobile apps. Researchers found that every vehicle transmitted data to at least one third-party domain, with over half contacting domains specializing in advertising, tracking, or analytics.

Mobile apps also pose a privacy risk. Apps like HondaLink and myChevrolet transmitted sensitive details directly to advertising networks. Over 70% of the tested apps contacted at least five unique analytics domains. This data sharing allows brokers to build detailed profiles on individual drivers.

The study has prompted mixed reactions from automakers. Some defended their practices as compliant with laws, while others, like Honda, took steps to address vulnerabilities. Honda requested its analytics provider, Amplitude, to delete collected location data and updated the HondaLink app to stop transmitting geolocation data.

Choffnes believes consumers often do not understand the privacy implications when buying a connected car. He suggests automakers should improve transparency and offer more explicit opt-in options for data collection.