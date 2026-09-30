Chad Lowe, Kim Painter’s Daughter Fiona Dies At 13

Actor Chad Lowe and producer Kim Painter are mourning the loss of their daughter, Fiona Lowe, who passed away at the age of 13. The family released a statement expressing their deep heartbreak, describing Fiona as a "loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance." They also urged anyone struggling with mental health issues to reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for support.

Fiona was the second of Lowe and Painter's three daughters, with her older sister, 17-year-old Mabel, and younger sister, 10-year-old Nixie. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

The loss of Fiona has prompted an outpouring of condolences from friends and fans alike. The family's statement emphasized the importance of mental health awareness and the need for accessible support systems.