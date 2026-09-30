Christa Pike's Execution Stayed by Appeals Court

By iHeartRadio

September 30, 2026

Death Chamber at Southern Ohio Correctional Facility
Photo: Mike Simons / Getty Images News / Getty Images

The execution of Christa Pike, a Tennessee death row inmate, has been stayed following a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. This decision comes after the U.S. Supreme Court denied Pike's final request to halt her execution. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also denied clemency for Pike on Monday (September 28), stating that he does not plan to intervene after reviewing the case.

Pike, now 50 years old, was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer. She was set to become the first woman executed in Tennessee in over 200 years. The stay issued by the appeals court allows for further judicial review of her case.

The case has drawn significant attention due to its historical context and the legal proceedings involved. Pike's defense team has argued for clemency, citing various factors, but these appeals have been unsuccessful so far.

As the legal process continues, the stay provides additional time for further examination of the case. The outcome of these proceedings will determine the next steps in Pike's legal journey.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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