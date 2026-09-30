Cornell Agrees To Independent Probe Into Fraternity Rape Case

Cornell University has agreed to an independent investigation into its handling of a 2024 rape case involving a former student, identified as Jane Doe, who alleges she was drugged and sexually assaulted by seven fraternity brothers at the Chi Phi fraternity house. The decision follows a civil lawsuit filed by Doe and growing scrutiny over the university's response to the incident.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the investigation, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability. "People need to know the truth," she told ABC News. The Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten, stated that his office plans to present the case to a grand jury. He noted discrepancies between Doe's original statement to police and the allegations in her lawsuit, describing the latter as "dramatically different."

The lawsuit claims Doe was pressured into consuming alcohol, marijuana, and ketamine before being assaulted. Cornell initially conducted a Title IX investigation, resulting in expulsions and suspensions, but no criminal charges were filed. The fraternity was banned from campus, and Doe left the university, though some of the accused remained enrolled.

The case has sparked national attention, with prominent figures like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticizing Cornell's "culture of rape." The lawsuit also targets the fraternity, Doe's sorority, and a bar accused of serving her alcohol as a minor.

Cornell has defended its actions, stating it conducted a thorough investigation and imposed significant disciplinary measures. However, the university now faces pressure to reassess its protocols for handling sexual assault cases and improve campus safety measures.