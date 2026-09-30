Daughtry Extend '20 Years Unplugged' Tour Into 2027

Daughtry are extending their "20 Years Unplugged" tour into 2027.

The band announced a second leg of the acoustic tour, kicking off Jan. 23 and making stops in cities including Houston, Denver and Detroit. The run is scheduled to wrap March 7 in Atlanta.

The shows feature reworked acoustic versions of the "Home" hitmakers' catalog performed in intimate venues.

The tour comes as the group celebrates two decades of music. In July, Daughtry released There and Back Again, a greatest-hits collection featuring newly recorded versions of hits including “It’s Not Over,” “Home,” “Over You” and “What About Now.”

Presale tickets for the newly announced 2027 dates become available on Thursday (Oct. 1) at 10 a.m. local time, with the general sale beginning Friday (Oct. 2) at 10 a.m. local time.

Before the 2027 dates, Daughtry will hit the road for the previously announced fall portion of the tour on Oct. 12.