Diddy Allegedly Pays Thousands To Live Luxurious Lifestyle In Prison

“Hell yeah, I drank with him,” said one of the inmates who worked for him.



“This is not some normal s**t you see in jail. This is some rich s**t,” said another inmate. “It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”



Four anonymous men, who previously worked for Combs while doing time at FCI Fort Dix, said the party started not long after he began his sentence at the low-security prison in New Jersey. Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last year. His lawyers campaigned for him to serve his time at Fort Dix because the facility offers a drug rehabilitation program that would help reduce his sentence. He was transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn last October and immediately entered the month-long program.



Since he relocated to New Jersey nearly a year ago, Combs has allegedly established an inner circle that is willing to make his life more comfortable in prison. He paid one inmate to secretly cook him dishes like curry chicken, pizza, and empanadas. He's allegedly bought alcohol and an antidepressant drug called Remeron a.k.a. “rem-roms," which is known for its mood-boosting effects. He even has a jailbroken tablet that he uses to watch movies and documentaries, like 50 Cent's Netflix docuseries, “Sean Combs: The Reckoning."



“The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” Combs' spokesperson said about the allegations. “The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence while awaiting the court’s decision on his appeal.”



Combs is scheduled to be released from prison in January 2028, which is nearly five months earlier than expected. See what The Breakfast Club has to say about the situation below.