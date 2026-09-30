Dove Cameron & Damiano David Marry Again In Lavish Italian Ceremony

Days after marrying in an intimate wedding in Tuscany, Dove Cameron and Damiamo David extended their wedding celebrations with a second, larger Italian ceremony.

After tying the knot in a civil ceremony on Thursday (September 24), the "Boyfriend" singer, 30, and the Måneskin frontman, 27, kept the party going into the weekend in an additional, more lavish ceremony at Castiglion del Bosco on Saturday, per Vogue. Speaking with the magazine, the Liv and Maddie alum shared some insight into the "very overwhelming process" of planning their dream wedding in David's home country of Italy.

"A lot of it didn't feel real. We spent a lot of time on the details — all the flowers, the invitations, the flow of the weekend," she said, adding, "We wanted it to feel very romantic and intimate, but also ensure it was a huge, fun moment of celebration for everyone, so it's been amazing to finally see everything come together."

While the couple's first ceremony at a historic Town Hall in Montalcino, held on the three-year anniversary of their first date, was attended only by their closest friends and family, their second wedding saw around 140 guests gathering to celebrate the happy couple, per People, including David's Måneskin bandmates and Cameron's Descendants director Kenny Ortega, who officiated the ceremony.

For the civil ceremony, Cameron wore a custom ivory Georgio Armani bridal suit with a dramatic cape, but she wanted a "drapey, ethereal vibe" that would "have some movement" for their second celebration. She ultimately chose a Valentina look with a four-meter-long veil embroidered with crystals and micro-beaded star constellations. Even her hair was decorated with crystal stars for the after-party.

"I wanted something celestial to complement part of the wedding theme," she said. "We wanted something that shone when the sun hit it, creating surrealism as I walked down the aisle. The full look is just so romantic and special."

Both Cameron and David are "over the moon" following their wedding weekend, with the 56 Days actress adding, "It all went by so quickly, and I never wanted it to end!"