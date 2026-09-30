Ex-Firefighter May Have Faked Death To Evade Child Pornography Charges

The FBI is stepping up its search for former Alameda County firefighter Charles Johnathen Harris, who investigators believe may have faked his own death to avoid facing federal charges related to child sex abuse images. Federal officials announced on Tuesday (September 29) that Harris, who disappeared over three years ago, could still be alive, and the agency has issued a new public appeal for information about his whereabouts.

According to the NBC Bay Area News report, Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2023 for possession of child pornography. The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off authorities that Harris was allegedly uploading illegal material to social media platforms, including while at fire stations in Alameda County.

Harris, who would now be 46 years old, surrendered to authorities and was released on bond in March 2023, with his internet access restricted. He was scheduled to appear in court on April 19, 2023. However, weeks after his indictment, Harris was reported to have drowned in a boating accident in Suisun Bay on April 4, 2023. Officials now say the circumstances of his reported death "warrant further scrutiny" and could have been staged, as reported by SFGATE.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Harris on April 21, 2023, after he failed to appear in court. Harris is listed on the FBI’s Most Wanted list and may be using aliases such as “Chuck Harris” or “Charlie Harris.” He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with red hair, blue eyes, and light burn scars on his hands. He is originally from Modesto, California, and was living in Coulterville at the time of his disappearance.

Legal experts highlight that anyone found assisting Harris could face federal felony charges with penalties up to five years in prison. The FBI urges anyone with information to contact the San Francisco office or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.