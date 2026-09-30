After more than two decades, federal oversight of the Oakland Police Department (OPD) has officially ended. On Tuesday (September 29), a federal judge terminated the oversight that began in 2003 following the "Oakland Riders" scandal. This scandal involved a group of officers accused of planting evidence, falsifying reports, and using excessive force, primarily against young Black men. The resulting lawsuits led to a court-ordered reform program for the OPD, which included over 50 mandated tasks to improve policing practices.

The decision to end federal oversight comes after OPD demonstrated compliance with all 51 court-mandated reforms. According to Soz6 News, these reforms included addressing racial profiling, improving complaint handling, and updating community policing practices. Despite achieving these milestones, some community groups, like the Anti Police-Terror Project, caution against reducing scrutiny on the department.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick, who oversaw the oversight, expressed optimism about the department's progress. He likened OPD's reform journey to building a Major League Baseball franchise, emphasizing the need for strong infrastructure and leadership. Orrick also acknowledged that while significant progress has been made, work remains to ensure sustained compliance and community trust.

Mayor Barbara Lee and Interim Police Chief James Beere have expressed their commitment to maintaining constitutional policing standards. According to NH Register, city leaders, including the Police Commission, are optimistic about the department's future.

The end of federal oversight marks a significant milestone for the OPD, but challenges remain. As Yahoo News reports, issues such as racial disparities in officer discipline and the efficient completion of internal investigations are ongoing concerns. Nonetheless, the OPD's achievement of full compliance with the negotiated settlement agreement is seen as a positive step toward lasting reform.