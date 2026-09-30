Flight From Dubai To Israel Diverted Over Fighting Pilots

By iHeartRadio

September 30, 2026

The first of flydubai's 50 Boeing 737-80
Photo: KARIM SAHIB / AFP / Getty Images

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was forced to make an emergency landing today (Tuesday, September 30) after a fistfight broke out between two pilots in the cockpit. The Boeing 737 was diverted to an airport in Saudi Arabia due to the incident. An Israeli official confirmed that an emergency signal was sent after the pilots got into a physical altercation.

According to a Flydubai spokesperson, the plane landed safely, and all passengers were accounted for. The airline has not disclosed further details about the altercation or the identities of the pilots involved. The flight, which was carrying 80 passengers, was initially expected to resume its journey to Tel Aviv within the next hour.

The incident has raised concerns about aviation safety and the protocols in place to handle such situations. While the airline has assured that passenger safety was maintained, the altercation highlights the importance of ensuring that pilots are equipped to handle conflicts professionally.

This unexpected diversion is not the first time a flight has been rerouted due to onboard incidents. In a similar event, a Flydubai flight was previously diverted to Riyadh due to a medical emergency involving a passenger.

The airline industry continues to face challenges in maintaining safety and professionalism in the skies, as evidenced by this recent incident.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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