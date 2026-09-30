Georgia Tech Tops List Of Best Value Colleges

Georgia Tech has once again been named the top public university for return on investment by The Princeton Review. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Georgia Tech has earned this distinction, achieving a score of 95 out of 99. The rankings assess schools based on financial aid offerings, overall college costs, and academic ratings.

Following Georgia Tech, the University of Virginia and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill secured the second and third spots, respectively. These rankings emphasize the importance of evaluating a college's return on investment (ROI) beyond just the sticker price. Factors such as financial aid, student debt, graduation rates, and career services play a crucial role in determining a school's value.

Georgia Tech's affordability and strong academic reputation contribute to its top ranking. According to Metro Atlanta CEO, Georgia Tech offers the lowest tuition among the top 30 schools in the Forbes 2027 list of America’s Best Colleges. Additionally, the median salary for Georgia Tech graduates exceeds the national average by 73% ten years after graduation.

The Princeton Review's report highlights that while the average in-state price for the top public schools is approximately $38,000, the average need-based scholarship is nearly $27,000. This underscores the importance of considering financial aid and potential earnings when evaluating the cost of college.

For families planning for college, it is essential to compare the expected out-of-pocket costs, financial aid, potential borrowing, and career prospects. As Bautis Financial suggests, choosing a college should not be based solely on the advertised price or reputation but should fit into a family's overall financial plan.