Halsey Celebrates 'Unbelievable Year Of Living' With Birthday Surprise For Fans

Halsey is sharing the birthday love.

Halsey celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday (September 29) and rather than keep the celebrations all to herself, the "Colors" singer gifted fans with previously unreleased live recordings for The Girl In The Tower. The new music comes just over a month after Halsey dropped The Girl In The Tower concert film on YouTube, a visual capturing unforgettable moments from their recent gothic-inspired European tour of the same name.

The New Americana musician teased the project a day prior on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that they wanted to thank fans in a special way for the past year.

"Tomorrow's my birthday, but I have something for YOU. A small way to say thank you for an unbelievable year of living," they wrote, adding that fans could text or send messages to specific numbers to get in on the surprise.

The new tracks are Halsey's first since dropping the deluxe version of her 2024 album The Great Impersonator earlier this year. They announced the "final punctuation" of the era in April, which had featured singles like "Lucky," "Ego" and "Lonely is the Muse."

"It was really important to me that you guys got every song I intended for you to here in the TGI cycle. Here is the final punctuation on that long sentence," they wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm so grateful to everyone at Columbia records who played a part in bringing this to life and getting it into the world. Until next time, in here lies: The Great Impersonator: Deluxe."