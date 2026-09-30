Khloe Kardashian Explains How 'Majestic' Dolly Parton Inspires Her

Khloé Kardashian is sharing how she and her famous family relate to Dolly Parton.

While speaking with People, the Kardashians star, 42, looked back at her 2025 conversation with the late country music legend when she appeared as a guest on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, calling her "angelic and majestic and positive."

"I think I was one of her last podcasts that she did," she said. "I flew to Tennessee. I got to be with her. I feel so blessed and fortunate that it happened. I can't believe how lucky I am."

Parton died at 80 years old on August 25, 2026, after a private battle with cancer. Reflecting on the "Jolene" singer's legacy, Kardashian praised her for how she was always unapologetically herself.

"I love the way that she was sort of like a caricature of herself," she said. "But she loved it and leaned into it and made no apologies for it."

Parton's approach to fame and publicity even serves as an inspiration for how the Good American co-founder handles her own time in the spotlight.

"She's in on the joke, and I always think me and my family are also in on the joke," she said. "So I really relate to that type of mentality. I really respect that she just did what she loved to do, and it was harmless, and it was for her. And everyone respected it. That's how we should all treat [each] other, everyone."