Lil Wayne Confirms Engagement To Girlfriend Months After They Split
By Tony M. Centeno
September 30, 2026
Lil Wayne and his new fiancée are planning to get married after recently reconciling.
The veteran rap star revealed the good news on Monday night, September 28, in a video he shared on social media. In the clip, Weezy congratulates his Hot Boys brother B.G. on his recent engagement and announces that he's also betrothed. The lucky bride is Wayne's ex-girlfriend Madi Cannon, the 23-year-old woman he originally denied being engaged to over the summer.
"Congratulations, b***h," Wayne said into the camera. "And I'm marryin' this one. This is Madison. This is my fiancée."
Lil Wayne calls Madi Cannon his "fiancée" in a recent video he sent to rapper B.G., congratulating him on his own engagement. 💍 pic.twitter.com/iMnTIe6Rul— TMZ (@TMZ) September 29, 2026
Lil Wayne and Madi Cannon were together for some time before the New Orleans native announced their split in a video earlier this year. In the clip, Wayne apologized to fans for missing his show in Maine during his "20 Years of Carter Classics Tour." He closed out the video by shutting down the rumor that he and Madi were engaged at that time. He also confirmed that they were no longer together.
"I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person," Weezy explained before revealing that he didn't "want to be such a burden on such an amazing person."
Lil Wayne reveals he is not engaged and recently broke up with his rumored fiancée. pic.twitter.com/hCrrjrPIaW— Real Ones Know (@RealOnesKnow_) July 6, 2026
Details surrounding Wayne and Madi's engagement are scarce, so it's not clear when the big day is. Lil Wayne first got married to his high school girlfriend, Toya Johnson-Rushing, in the late 1990s, following the birth of their daughter, Reginae Carter. The couple split soon afterward, which opened the door for Wayne's other high-profile relationships with artists like Trina, Nivea, and Christina Milian. He was previously engaged to model La'Tecia Thomas, but called off the engagement in 2020.
Congratulations to Lil Wayne and Madi Cannon!