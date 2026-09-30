Lil Wayne Confirms Engagement To Girlfriend Months After They Split

Lil Wayne and Madi Cannon were together for some time before the New Orleans native announced their split in a video earlier this year. In the clip, Wayne apologized to fans for missing his show in Maine during his "20 Years of Carter Classics Tour." He closed out the video by shutting down the rumor that he and Madi were engaged at that time. He also confirmed that they were no longer together.



"I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person," Weezy explained before revealing that he didn't "want to be such a burden on such an amazing person."

