Madison Beer Opens Up About ‘Healing’ While Making New Album 'Locket'

Madison Beer is opening up about the deeply personal journey behind her new album, Locket.

During an intimate iHeartRadio album preview, Beer described “healing” as the one word she would use to sum up the project, explaining that making the record helped her work through experiences in her life.

“I actually feel like I did the work and I feel like I worked through things that I needed to,” Beer said. “Writing this album was very, very healing for me.”

The singer stressed that healing is an ongoing process rather than something with a definitive endpoint, adding that the album feels “honest,” “vulnerable” and true to who she is.

Beer also called Locket “the most me thing I’ve ever done,” saying the music captures both who she is as an artist and where she currently is in her life.

She recommends fans experience the album from beginning to end, explaining that it opens and closes with moments of self-reflection.