Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her 'Abrupt' Breakup With Klay Thompson

“I’m not pretending I’m 100 percent okay,” she continued. “I ain’t never been through nothing like that in my whole life. I’ve never, ever, ever been in a relationship like that, ever. So I’m definitely not worried about another one for a long time.”

In an Instagram Story, Megan alleged that infidelity and commitment issues were the main reasons why their relationship ended. She claimed that Thompson told her that monogamy might not be for him all while she "played house" with him and his family. She also accused him of having “HORRIBLE mood swings” during the basketball season. In the months after their breakup, Megan says she's still grieving over the future she thought she had with Klay, but she's not focused on finding love again.



“When something is meant for you, it’s gonna be easy,” she added. “It’s gonna be right. It’s not gonna feel like a panic all the time. I feel like that’s what I was in, constantly on edge. My nervous system needed to calm down. I feel like I was in a panic 24/7. I’m still not eating all the way right. I’m feeling all the feelings. I’m not trying to take no shortcuts.”



Megan Thee Stallion's latest interview dropped on the same day she shared her new "Tina Tuesday Freestyle." The song arrived ahead of her upcoming album ACT III, HOUSE OF TINA, which she also discusses during the conversation. See more from Megan Thee Stallion's Marie Claire cover story below.

