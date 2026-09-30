MLB Attendance Up For Fourth Straight Year

Major League Baseball (MLB) has seen an increase in attendance for the fourth consecutive year, with nearly 72 million fans attending games this season. This marks a leaguewide average of close to 30,000 fans per game. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who are the two-time defending World Series champions, led the league in attendance, drawing over four million fans to their games. Meanwhile, the Oakland Athletics had the lowest attendance figures, as they played their home games at a Triple-A ballpark in Sacramento for the second year in a row.

The Tampa Bay Rays experienced the largest increase in attendance after moving back into Tropicana Field. The team's return to their original stadium has been well-received by fans, contributing to the overall rise in MLB attendance figures.

The league's continued growth in fan attendance is a positive sign for the sport, indicating a sustained interest in baseball across the country. MLB officials are optimistic about maintaining this upward trend in the coming seasons.