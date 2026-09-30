MLB Playoffs: Four Teams Could Advance Today

All four Major League Baseball Wild Card Series could conclude today, with teams vying for a spot in the Division Series. The Atlanta Braves, who recently pulled off a comeback victory, will host the Philadelphia Phillies for Game Two this afternoon. Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox are in Houston, aiming to secure a win over the Astros to advance.

The evening games feature the New York Yankees, who are set to face their archrivals, the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees have a chance to eliminate the Red Sox from the postseason. Later, the San Diego Padres will attempt to sweep the Chicago Cubs out of the playoffs.

The Astros, despite having the weakest record in the field, have home advantage against the White Sox due to winning the AL West. Their lineup, led by Yordan Alvarez, remains potent, but their pitching depth is a concern. The White Sox, on the other hand, boast a powerful offense but face challenges with their rotation and bullpen.

The Phillies face an uphill battle against the Braves, especially with their top pitchers, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, having been used heavily in recent games. The Braves, led by Chris Sale, are seen as one of the strongest wild-card teams due to their well-rounded lineup and deep bullpen.

The Padres, with a strong second-half performance, look to Fernando Tatís Jr. and Jackson Merrill to lead them past the Cubs, who have struggled with pitching issues.