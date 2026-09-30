New Champ Crowned In AK Fat Bear Week

A new champion has emerged in Alaska's Katmai National Park's annual Fat Bear Week, with Bear #89, affectionately known as Backpack, taking the crown. Backpack, a 20-year-old male bear, captivated fans worldwide with his impressive weight gain, reaching approximately 1,200 pounds by September. The competition, held each year, allows fans to vote online for the bear that has gained the most weight over the summer, preparing for the long winter ahead.

This year's contest saw over two million votes cast from around the globe, breaking previous records. Backpack, known for his calm demeanor and preference for sitting on his favorite rock downstream, defeated Bear #910 in the final round. His journey to victory was not without challenges, as he narrowly won against Bear #164, Bucky Dent, in the semi-finals by less than a percentage point.

Backpack's story is one of resilience. As a yearling in 2007, he faced a leg injury that threatened his survival, but with the help of his mother, former Fat Bear Week champion Holly, he recovered without human intervention. His gentle nature and quiet strength have made him a favorite among bear enthusiasts.

The competition, which started in 2014, has grown into a global phenomenon, drawing attention to the importance of fat reserves for bears' survival during hibernation. The event also serves as a fundraiser for the Katmai Conservancy's Otis Fund, supporting research and conservation efforts in the park.

As Backpack heads into torpor, fans can continue to support Katmai's bears through donations, with all contributions matched by explore.org until Saturday, October 3.