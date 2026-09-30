Oasis Reportedly Sue Auction House Over Unheard Recordings

Oasis have reportedly taken legal action to stop an auction of more than 100 hours of rare and previously unheard recordings.

The collection, dubbed The Desk Tapes, was scheduled to go up for auction Oct. 3 through Littleton Auctions.

The archive includes 63 concert recordings along with rehearsals, soundchecks and candid conversations between Noel and Liam Gallagher. Among the highlights is believed to be the only recording of the band's 1996 Loch Lomond concert in Scotland.

The recordings were made directly from the soundboard by former Oasis sound engineer Huw Richards, who worked with the band from1994 until 2001.

Per the London Evening Standard, Oasis obtained an injunction and the sale has now been suspended.

Richards’ son confirmed the legal dispute, saying Oasis had sued him and his father “to try to prevent the auction of the tapes.”

“We have agreed to postpone the auction,” he added. Meanwhile, an Oasis spokesperson declined to comment.

Other memorabilia, including original setlists, tour itineraries, a band-played Epiphone guitar and an Oasis tour parka, will still be auctioned as planned.