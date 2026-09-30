Ohio Woman Sues Hospital Over Wrong Leg Amputation

An Ohio woman, Sharon Jacks, has filed a lawsuit against Selby General Hospital in Marietta, claiming that doctors amputated the wrong leg. The 74-year-old alleges that the mistake left her a double amputee, as surgeons did not realize their error until it was too late. The leg that was supposed to be amputated as part of her cancer treatment was removed four months later.

Jacks filed the lawsuit this month, seeking justice for the alleged medical malpractice. The case highlights concerns about surgical errors and patient safety in hospitals. According to the lawsuit, the mistake has significantly impacted Jacks' quality of life, leaving her with limited mobility and increased dependency on others for daily activities.

The hospital has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit. Legal experts suggest that the case could lead to significant financial compensation if Jacks proves negligence on the part of the hospital and its staff. The lawsuit underscores the importance of surgical accuracy and the severe consequences of medical errors.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the case may draw attention to the protocols and procedures in place to prevent such mistakes in medical settings. The outcome could also influence future policies and practices aimed at improving patient safety and reducing the risk of surgical errors.