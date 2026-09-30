Republican Senator Blocks Effort To Bar Trump From Kennedy Center Demolishi

A bipartisan effort to prevent the demolition of the Kennedy Center by the Trump administration was blocked in the Senate on Monday (September 28). The bill, introduced by Oregon Democrat Jeff Merkley and Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, sought to require congressional approval before any federally designated presidential memorial, including the Kennedy Center, could be demolished. Utah Republican Mike Lee objected, preventing the measure from passing through a unanimous-consent procedure.

The bill, known as the "Protecting Presidential Memorials Act," aimed to protect not only the Kennedy Center but also other memorials like the Lincoln Memorial and Washington Monument. The move comes amid ongoing legal and political battles over the Kennedy Center, which has been closed for renovations. President Donald Trump has proposed changes to the center, sparking controversy and legal challenges.

According to CNN, Merkley emphasized the importance of the bill, stating, "This is standing up for the rule of law, the separation of powers, and the fact that we are a republic." Lee, however, did not provide a statement on his opposition but expressed that the effort should go through "the appropriate committee process," as reported by USA Today.

The Kennedy Center has been embroiled in controversy since Trump's administration attempted to rename it after him, a move that was later blocked by a judge. The center remains closed following a ceiling collapse, and its future is uncertain amid these legal battles. Merkley accused Trump of wanting to demolish the center, pointing to an image of Trump reviewing a poster reading "Kennedy Center DEMOLISHED."

The bill's blockage adds to the ongoing legal and political saga surrounding the Kennedy Center, as Trump's administration continues to push for changes despite opposition from lawmakers and the public. The situation remains fluid, with potential further legal challenges on the horizon.