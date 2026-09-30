Three Critically Injured In Workplace Shooting, Suspect Sought

Three people are in critical condition after a shooting described as "workplace violence" at United Rentals in Manassas, Virginia, on Wednesday morning (September 30), according to Manassas police. The suspect, believed to be a coworker, fled the scene and remains at large as authorities continue their search.

The incident occurred at the United Rentals facility, located about 30 miles outside of Washington, D.C. Police responded quickly and found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were transported to a local hospital and are listed in critical condition. The names of the victims have not been released.

Police have identified the shooting as an act of workplace violence, noting that the suspect is believed to have targeted coworkers before escaping. The area around the business was secured as officers conducted their investigation and searched for the suspect.

Local residents and businesses were urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. The police have increased patrols in the area and are working with regional law enforcement agencies to track down the shooter.

There is no word yet on a motive beyond the initial assessment of workplace violence, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Manassas Police Department.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or named the suspect publicly. Updates are expected as the investigation continues and as the condition of the victims is monitored.