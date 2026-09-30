Thursday Night Football Tonight: Steelers vs. Browns, Start Time & How To Stream

The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to battle for first place in the AFC North on Thursday night, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Both teams enter the game with momentum after pulling off upset victories in Week 3, making this matchup one of the most anticipated on the early season’s schedule.

You can listen to the Cleveland Browns radio broadcast on 98.5 WNCX and 92.3 The Fan and the Pittsburgh Steelers radio broadcast on SportsRadio 94WIP.

The Browns, now above .500 for the first time since 2023, have surprised many fans with their 2-1 start. Cleveland has an impressive record against Pittsburgh in recent years, winning six of their last seven home games against the Steelers—including a memorable tie in 2018. The Browns head into the game with a 2-1 record despite a subpar start to season from their offense, which ranks among the bottom five in multiple categories including total yards per game, pass yards per game, and rush yards per game. They also struggle to score in the red zone.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are hoping to build on a big victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, in which they put up 30 points behind Aaron Rodgers' best game of the year. Rodgers, who is playing in his last NFL season, threw three touchdowns and passed for nearly 300 yards in the 30-27 victory.

This prime-time game is not just about bragging rights—Thursday’s winner will officially lead the AFC North heading into Week 5, regardless of other results. With every team in the division holding a winning record entering this week, the stakes are high for both sides.

Prime Video will broadcast the game, marking its fifth season of Thursday Night Football coverage. The matchup is expected to draw strong viewership as fans watch to see if the Browns can continue their rise or if the Steelers can keep their momentum going and claim the top spot in the AFC North.

For more on this week’s NFL storylines and predictions, check out the NFL Podcast Network on iHeartRadio.